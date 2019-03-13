MiamiChris420 on November 9, 2019

Hello everybody " just wanted to write a review about trulieve Miami Gardens on 47th ave Because every-time i go there its fast to get into the back where they keep the medicine" there always friendly to me , and best of all they always have what i am looking for . Steven always hooks me up with the latest products and has always been upfront and knowledgeable about their products and services to me." From returning broken faulty products to reprinting me new proofs of scripts for my medicine when i lost them. Thank you again trulieve Miami Gardens , and strongly recommend them to everyone who needs some supreme medical, if your smart youll check them out and you wont be dissapointed !!!!"