jeissensg85
Great! Steven was great help.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Great! Steven was great help.
I would have to say my overall experience with Trulieve has been outstanding. On top of all the exceptional products, they produce, as well as the immense variety of product they have. Their customer service always above and beyond. Their entire team is devoted to assisting with your every need and question. My experience with Steven, in particular, he took the time to break down my needs and find the perfect product for me. I have no doubt that he will do the same for you. So go check out Trulieve and ask for Steven.
Shout to Steven and Jose for always recommending the best products that fit my needs! 5/5 service and location
We love the shoutout, thank you so much!
Hello everybody " just wanted to write a review about trulieve Miami Gardens on 47th ave Because every-time i go there its fast to get into the back where they keep the medicine" there always friendly to me , and best of all they always have what i am looking for . Steven always hooks me up with the latest products and has always been upfront and knowledgeable about their products and services to me." From returning broken faulty products to reprinting me new proofs of scripts for my medicine when i lost them. Thank you again trulieve Miami Gardens , and strongly recommend them to everyone who needs some supreme medical, if your smart youll check them out and you wont be dissapointed !!!!"
Your input is truly appreciated, Chris! We hope to see you soon!
Thank You Bex the minis is awasome in everything.I like the 600 better than the 250 cartilage.
We appreciate the feedback, William!
This was my first time visiting this location and the service was excellent. Steven was incredibly patient and knowledgeable explaining the products to me. Wonderful location, will return again.
Thank you so much for the incredible feedback! See you soon!
Best place ever
Best feedback ever! Thank you so much!
Erasmo was very helpful. Was able to get my meds with no issues.
We're glad you could get some relief, naturally!
This man Steven with the braids was cool. Thanks for the gas .
We appreciate the kind words!
Always a good welcome every time I come in and always help me the best way they can ....very helpful here #jesse
We're thrilled to hear of your kindness and our hospitality! See you soon!