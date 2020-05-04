LupoHQ on May 5, 2020

I have been a Cannabis Patient for a few months trying out many dispensaries. However, The quality of product fell significantly at one of my favorite dispensaries. Being that Trulieve was opening up a Millenia Store I thought I would give Trulieve a chance. Upon arriving I was greeted by the staff who were very warm and charming. They treated me professionally and asked what brought me in today and what symptoms we were trying to treat. Upon checking out (Which was super easy) I picked up Mandarin Dream which smoked extremely well, tasteful, and most importantly it worked. Trulieve's Quality and Consistency of Product is beyond that of any other Florida Dispensary I have been to.