Maxwell had great energy And really knew his product was able to up-sale me something I didn’t even know I wanted , will 100% come back
I want to give a big shout out to the staff and management and especially to Maxwell Linsky who really cares about helping me with my medical conditions and showed me a tremendous amount of empathy. Thank you Maxwell Linsky
Wow!!! Trulieve Dispensary's Grand Openings are just about every week. The new stores give customers great opportunities in saving money on gas, usually significantly shorter wait times, and just more inventory. If you haven't found your way to Busch Blvd Trulieve; save this store in google maps because it is in and out with a smile. I will be shopping here again for sure!!!!
I had a GREAT customer experience with Haley M. (twice) a the Tampa Bush location. All employees are extremely helpful and very nice. This is my new "go to" location due to the friendly staff and being nearby for easy pick up service.