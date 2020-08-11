J........a on September 7, 2020

Wow!!! Trulieve Dispensary's Grand Openings are just about every week. The new stores give customers great opportunities in saving money on gas, usually significantly shorter wait times, and just more inventory. If you haven't found your way to Busch Blvd Trulieve; save this store in google maps because it is in and out with a smile. I will be shopping here again for sure!!!!