J........z on October 9, 2020

First visit to the new, well... new to me, Tampa Hillsboro location. Very convenient to my home just a few miles away. Wait times were quite short compared to other locations I have frequented. Staff was helpful and experienced. Kendyl in particular was very personable and was able to answer all of my questions. I am a dinosaur from the old school and much of the face-to-face customer-employee experience has been lost in the digital age, but Kendyl has managed to maintain that spirit in her customer service approach. 5 stars to Kendyl and all of the Tampa Hills staff!