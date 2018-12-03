Odinsink
Love this store. The people are friendly. The wait times have always been kind to me. I would like to see a wider variety of strains. But it’s worth the drive from port Charlotte
Great to hear. Thank you for being a Truliever!
viewpoint on which companies stand out for quality. Over all trulieve is the only place where I feel I don’t half to worry about what I’m getting. Quality control is just well I’ve never seen anything like it really. I’ve lived in states with other types of medical programs and the stuff they had to complain about was far worse if they did then anything that could happen at trulieve. As far as the product. It’s superior to anything I’ve had for relief also. I don’t purchase it myself but from a different point of view the blue river product being in there with sho rosin name is really showing out in fl. Staff are on point with friendly service. I really like James and Seth. If you ask them questions they are very straight forward and will try to help you. Everything here is amazing.
Thanks so much for the stellar review, Truthbetoldfl7! We hope to assist you again in the future!
This is my go to dispensary. It’s also the furthest so I usually get delivery. Products are great and they have exchanged product that I didn’t like or had a bad reaction to. Very helpful and their delivery drivers ROCK! I think they have the best flower around, also the most expensive. Dislikes- I wish they would use glass jars vs the plastic and sell in larger quantities! Delivery fee of $25 is pretty steep
Thanks so much for the stellar review, mhg2!
I've been to this location about half a dozen times now. I have to say it is fantastic! The staff is always friendly when first entering and I was able to get setup as a new patient on my first visit in less than twenty minutes. The longest I have every had to wait (not including the new patient setup) has never exceeded ten minutes. They always have a good selection and I've never found myself wanting for something they didn't have. The amount of information that the sales associates have is stellar. I've been able to dial in the medicine that I need with their help and the side effects are zero at this point. I've been able to find daytime strains to help me stay focused without munchies or a crazy in your face knockout high, and I've found evening strains for me to relax and get a good night's rest after a long day at work. Lastly, it's ideally situated for folks traveling from the south all the way to Punta Gorda, and the north all the way to Osprey/Vamo. It's less than five minutes off I-75 and the Jacaranda exit (head south!). I love Trulieve and I would recommend it to anybody that wants a friendly, safe and clean environment in which to procure the most important medicine that has ever been made legal for consumption by the general public. Stay educated and medicated! Thanks, Trulieve!
Thank you for the great feedback! We're happy to hear you enjoyed our products! We strive to provide the best possible medicine and customer service to our patients. Please come back and see us again soon!
Very friendly and professional. And comfortable. Takes time to answer all questions and waiting isn’t long at all. Lots of choices!
Thank you for leaving this awesome feedback!
This location is nice. Staff is personable and hospitable. Seth in the back is knowledgeable and his endeavors to make sure the community is educated and informed is appreciated. Everyone is doing great, keep it up.
Awesome, thank you for the review!
Very easy to get to, lots of parking
Thanks for the feedback!
went to the Grand opening today its amazing! Great friendly staff beautiful location. The CRESCENDO shatter is great helps so much with my ptsd an pain. I will use this store as my "local" dispensary :)
Thanks for coming to see us Mandy!