jeremyerhart on April 17, 2019

I've been to this location about half a dozen times now. I have to say it is fantastic! The staff is always friendly when first entering and I was able to get setup as a new patient on my first visit in less than twenty minutes. The longest I have every had to wait (not including the new patient setup) has never exceeded ten minutes. They always have a good selection and I've never found myself wanting for something they didn't have. The amount of information that the sales associates have is stellar. I've been able to dial in the medicine that I need with their help and the side effects are zero at this point. I've been able to find daytime strains to help me stay focused without munchies or a crazy in your face knockout high, and I've found evening strains for me to relax and get a good night's rest after a long day at work. Lastly, it's ideally situated for folks traveling from the south all the way to Punta Gorda, and the north all the way to Osprey/Vamo. It's less than five minutes off I-75 and the Jacaranda exit (head south!). I love Trulieve and I would recommend it to anybody that wants a friendly, safe and clean environment in which to procure the most important medicine that has ever been made legal for consumption by the general public. Stay educated and medicated! Thanks, Trulieve!