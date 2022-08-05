3 Reviews of Trulieve - Zephyrhills
C........P
August 5, 2022
They have great stuff
m........9
July 22, 2022
Best bud tending staff ever. Im from Colorado so I’ve been to many dispensaries and this is one of my favs since moving to FL. Recently they cane out with a strain by Binske called Merovingian OG which is some of the best wax I’ve had. Staff is always friendly. Very clean and modern. Always a relaxing vibe here even when busy.
e........a
July 9, 2022
The staff are well informed about the products and are also very polite and patient 💚