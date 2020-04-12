263 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 143
Show All 59
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$228
Deals
Truly Pure Cartridges 5x-1g Carts for $100!!!
Valid 2/9/2020 – 4/22/2020
5 x 1g Carts for $100!!! 2x 1g for $60!!! 5x .5g for $65!! 2x .5g for $34!! Deal of the Century!!!!
While Supplies last. Could end any day so GET IN NOW!!
Truly Pure Cartridges 5x-1g Carts for $100!!!
Valid 2/9/2020 – 4/22/2020
5 x 1g Carts for $100!!! 2x 1g for $60!!! 5x .5g for $65!! 2x .5g for $34!! Deal of the Century!!!!
While Supplies last. Could end any day so GET IN NOW!!
Staff picks
Raspberry Pearls
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
$18each
Strawberry Banana Belts
from Flav
52.16mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
$10each
Milk Chocolate Bar w/ Sea Salt (rec)
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$21.5each
$21.5each
Brownie Truffle (Rec)
from Laurie + MaryJane
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
$17each
Chocolate chip Cookie 50mg (rec)
from SDK Snacks
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
$6each
All Products
Do-Si-Do
from Gardeners
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
M.A.C. 1
from Shadowbox Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Pharmers Market
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Tahoe Sap
from Virgin Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Sap
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Cherry Cream Pie
from Virgin Cannabis
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Cream Pie
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Triangle Cake #4
from Virgin Cannabis
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Cake #4
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
AGENT ORANGE
from LOOKING GLASS FARMS
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Allen Wrench
from ORGANIC THEORY
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
POWDER PUFF
from Virgin Cannabis
19.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Powder Puff
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Bliss Berry *CBD*
from East Fork Cultivars
4.14%
THC
12.3%
CBD
Bliss Berry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Do-Si-Do
from Gardeners
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Takilma Kush *CBD*
from East Fork Cultivars
0.62%
THC
15.2%
CBD
Takilma Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
ACDC X Purple Trainwreck *CBD*
from East Fork Cultivars
9.37%
THC
13.6%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Blueberry Muffins #4
from Grown Rogue
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
ACDC Cookies *CBD*
from East Fork Cultivars
6.94%
THC
6.69%
CBD
ACDC Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Lemongrass
from Grown Rogue
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
STRAWBERRY BREATH
from Virgin Cannabis
22%
THC
0%
CBD
strawberry breath
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Cookies and Cream
from Shadowbox Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Black Kush
from Frontier Farms
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Layer Cake
from Trichome Farms
27.04%
THC
0%
CBD
LAYER CAKE
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Caramel Apple Gelato
from Gud Gardens
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Gelato
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Black Window
from Trichome Farms
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Tang Breath
from Stardust Cultivation
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tang Breath
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Blue Dream
from Shadowbox Farms
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Froglicker Farms
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Glitter Apples
from Hapy Kitchen
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
glitter apples
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1181 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies
from Froglicker Farms
24.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Sour Patch Kids
from Pharmers Market
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Critical Kush
from Pharmers Market
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37¼ ounce
$66½ ounce
$1181 ounce
Maui Wowie
from Pharmers Market
21.72%
THC
2%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37¼ ounce
$66½ ounce
$1181 ounce
Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1181 ounce
Platinum GSC Live Resin
from Artifact Extracts
54.39%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Darth OG THCA Crystals
from Artifact Extracts
82.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Darth Vader OG
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
JACK
from Bobsled Extracts
64.22%
THC
0%
CBD
JACK
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
SUGAR DRIVER
from Bobsled Extracts
63.45%
THC
0.21%
CBD
SUGAR DRIVER
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
1234567