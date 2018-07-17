DizzyOnTheComedown on February 18, 2019

The owner is an extremely friendly and chill individual. He took the time to explain multiple strains to me, suggested a few different cannabis products for my condition and even slipped me a few coupons when I mentioned I was a patient looking for a grower. Their budtenders are uniformly awesome and have a very welcoming demeanor. There are always great flower deals going on, and you can get medibles for $12 and some change on Mondays! There's only one other place in town I've found with a medible price that competes with that, so Truly Pure has definitely kept me coming back. Plus, my girlfriend is addicted to the air fresheners you used to give away as swag : ) We appreciate your dispensary. You guys rock and have always treated us well. Thank you so much!