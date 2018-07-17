BobBarker1970
✨THE PRICE IS RIGHT!✨ THE PEOPLE ARE SUPER NICE THE WEED IS STONY AND FRESH 🎶 SOMETIMES THESE SHOPS ARE 🔑 KEY. I WISH I COULD SHOW YOU ALL A PICTURE OF THESE BUDS THEY ARE 👌🏼✨ PULL OVER ROVER, big parking lot. Also they’re nice to moms
4.9
10 reviews
One of the best kept secrets in Portland. Great selection of buds...80 dollar oz. are the same quality as 140 dollar oz. everywhere else. Also one of the best places for concentrates.
Great service both times I’ve come in this week! The employees are willing to spend a long time helping you. Looking forward to coming back here!
I'm a newbie but this place is amazing! Everyone is so friendly and laid back, yet very professional and knowledgeable. The shop looks great and smells great ;)
Thank you for the great review! Come back and see us soon for 10% off your purchase!
The owner is an extremely friendly and chill individual. He took the time to explain multiple strains to me, suggested a few different cannabis products for my condition and even slipped me a few coupons when I mentioned I was a patient looking for a grower. Their budtenders are uniformly awesome and have a very welcoming demeanor. There are always great flower deals going on, and you can get medibles for $12 and some change on Mondays! There's only one other place in town I've found with a medible price that competes with that, so Truly Pure has definitely kept me coming back. Plus, my girlfriend is addicted to the air fresheners you used to give away as swag : ) We appreciate your dispensary. You guys rock and have always treated us well. Thank you so much!
Stopped in here on the whim, glad I did. Super chill, some fire flower friendly helpfull staff.
Thank you for your review! Come back and see us again for 10% off your purchase!
in from out of state we've been to a few shops but this one was hands down one of our favorites. Dave was extremely helpful and very welcoming answered any questions we had and was very knowledgeable of the industry. would definitely recommend this place and will definitely be our first stop anytime we're in town!
Thank you! We appreciate your review! We love our budtenders here at Truly Pure and we are so glad to know Dave did an excellent job of assisting you! Mention this review next time for 10% off! see you soon!
Great prices, easy to view, very nice people! I go here probably twice a week.
We appreciate your review! Cant wait to have you back again! Mention this review for an additional 10% off!
Nice little shop off the Morrison bridge, close to some great lunch spots. Budtenders are super knowledgeable about concentrates since the shop literally makes them, but they also have daily deals on topicals and edibles. Didn't get a chance to try the flower, but I'll be back for topical Thursday this week :)
We appreciate your review! Cant wait to have you back again! Mention this review for an additional 10% off!
This is the only place I shop now. Knowledgeable staff, great service, and most of all I love their brand name carts!
We appreciate the feeback! Mention this review on your next visit and recieve 10% off! Thanks again!