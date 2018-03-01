DizturbedOne on August 29, 2019

Been here several times the last few years since we moved into town and it just leaves much to be desired. Prices are high. The quality of herb is lacking, especially for the price. The budtenders aren't very knowledgeable, which is kind of a disgrace for a "medical only" location. They also show you your herb, but then go into "the back" and get it... But it's not pre-packaged, they go back there just to bag it. When it comes back it's rarely as good as the bud you just saw. You'll look at a cola up front and get bottom branch larf from the back after they bag it. That scam might work on some kids but not the people that might spend real money. There's an obvious reason everyone drives 30 minutes (can you believe that!? we do!) out of their way to go to the next closest dispensary rather than just go to the one right next door.