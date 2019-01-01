Follow
Pickup available
Ultra Health - North Valley
Pickup available
(505) 916-0707
Medible Thursday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
$3 off all edibles every Monday and Thursday
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
All strains $10/gram every Friday and Saturday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
Every strain we carry drops down to $10/gram every Friday and Saturday!
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
UH WAX WEEKEND!!!
Valid 3/1/2019 – 3/2/2025
UH Brand Distillate Cartridges: $30 per half gram. UH wax/shatter: $15 per half gram. Every Weekend.
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Sunday Special
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
Every Sunday we take $1 off of our 1 gram pre-rolled joints!
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Medible Monday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
We take $3 off all of our edible products every Monday and Thursday.
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Tuesday Specials
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
Every Tuesday: - All strains $12/gram - All Panaxia products are 30% off - All topicals are $3 off
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Wax Wednesday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2030
$5 off select concentrates (wax, shatter, cartridges) every Wednesday
Cannot be stacked with other discounts.