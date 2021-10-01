A top-tier dispensary for Massachusetts. The location is easy to find, easy to order and pick up, the online menu is extremely easy to use. The products, at least concentrate-wise, are very high quality and very unique as opposed to the variety of concentrates at other stores. The employees are extremely kind and knowledge. The shop is visually appealing, clean, and easy to browse for extra add-ons. Pricing is extremely fair as far as dispensaries go. By far my new favorite dispensary in Massachusetts and a very special s/o to the employee who paid for the rest of my order and the other women who were extremely kind and helpful. 10/10 recommend to any dispensary-goers in or out of mass.