Tokelongandprosper on May 16, 2019

Terrible experience, and unreliable products. I bought an AiroPro Distillate Cartridge - even let the budtender up-sell me to the larger cartridge. The cart stopped working in both of my batteries after the 2nd day. No problem I thought, they have a 10 day return policy on defective products and I still have my receipt. Not so fast - I go into the shop hoping to exchange my $45 dollar cart, talk to the manager Crystal, and am promptly told to go home since I didn't have the disposable packaging the cartridge comes in. This shady places wants you to hold onto your trash in order to return their unreliable products. Not just the receipt, but the paper and plastic you have to tear up in order to get to the cartridge, and they expect you to keep this trash around for up to 10 days! This policy is a joke and clearly a loophole created to provide an opportunity for Uncle Ikes stick you with their sub-par products. There's plenty of weed shops in this area, one across the street even. Go anywhere else - the service at Uncle Ike's has gone way down and they don't deserve our money for such bad policies.