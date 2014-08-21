Universal Collective
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Universal Collective
Universal Collective est. 2007 21+ Adult / 18+ Medical We are an upscale dispensary specializing in helping people achieve wellness through the miracle of alternative medicine and therapy. We are one of the last pre ICO collectives in Los Angeles with a firm handle on the daily changing needs of all our patients. We are Prop D approved by the city of Los Angeles as well as in compliance with SB420 laws and Prop 215. Specialties: High Quality Medicine Compassionate Donations Superior Customer Service Extensive Industry knowledge We offer a wide range of cannabis therapies such as flowers, edibles, and concentrates as well as merchandise pertaining to the use of cannabis. We also offer free consultation on cannabis use and its therapeutic benefits for all of our members. See in house for details on specials and upcoming promotions.