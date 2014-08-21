Really enjoyed my experience. I rolled in from Chicago, new exactly what I wanted and was directed to the area I needed. No upselling, no snotty attitudes like some of the other dispensaries I experienced, and extreme patience with my “already stoned ass” as I thumbed through their vast menu. Security was nice and the product was great! They gave me a 10% coupon for a future visit (1st time discount) and they give you a 5 dollar coupon for every 50 you sell. Tax is a bitch but that’s got nothing to do with them. Until IL goes legal I have to pay taxes, regardless...