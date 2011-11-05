Peacefultoker08 on August 12, 2019

Guy up front aloud us in the back without scanning our ids then when we were in the back they tried to scan our ids and we weren’t in their system. Instead of figuring out the misunderstanding the guy upfront just blamed us, called us liars, and kicked us out. While the other guy just watched and didn’t correct the guy, about how we didn’t lie I never said we were scanned in. Guy up front had a great quote about relationships and how to build them but these people need to figure it how to not lie and protect their selves over vertical ids. Immature and poorly managed.