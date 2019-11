jordonation on August 29, 2018

after having used this dispensaries for almost all of my personal use for about a year, I will never again be going back. What was once a very welcoming place to step into, has turned into exactly the opposite. The greeters at the front door seem annoyed to have to check you in, and once you get to the back all the employees seemed to preoccupied rolling pre-rolls or doing something else to help out any of the customers. I used to love that this place is only about five blocks from my home on Alberta, but would make a 30 minute drive to not deal with the lack of service that is offered.