UpTop is your local shop on a mission to elevate your day. You should be able to buy the cannabis products you want. Our job is to make it easy and enjoyable so patients feel comfortable and understood. We’ve thoughtfully designed an engaging neighborhood space that not only feels friendly and inviting but helps you discover new favorites and old classics every step of the way. No matter if you’re stopping in to explore or picking up–we’re always happy to give you a hand. UpTop believes in community and inclusivity. We celebrate and respect our customers and our surrounding communities wherever our doors are open.