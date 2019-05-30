Bofasofa
Nice
4.4
8 reviews
Nice
2nd visit to this dispensary and it's definitely A-1. If you haven't been there you missing out on some of the Best flowers in T-town. You will not be disappointed 😁😁😁😁🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Great selection of premium flower. Excellent service and friendly budtenders. Not sexist.
Kerri!!! You crack me up!!! Glad you came to see us "sexist hippies". I simply cannot wait to see you again soon!! Tell your husband hello and tell him we will have more clones for him again soon!
Excellent service and attitudes. My newest favorite place! Y'all kno I travel for good meds too. They have an excellent variety of CBD/THC products. Their prerolls are on point!! 5 hits on that forbidden fruit and I'm GREAT! THANKS AGAIN UPTOWN!
Thanks Sheena! We appreciate your feedback. We just got in some Strawberry Banana prepolls that you will absolutely love! See you again soon!
Really sweet people and super duper flower!
Thanks for the perfect score!!! Since we are a small business we extra appreciate your reviews! We just got in some new sun grown cannabis that will flower power you all the way downtown without breaking the bank. See you again soon!
This place has great bud! I got the Lemonade and Jet Fuel strains and they were amazing!! The 20% discount for the first timers is a great deal. I will be going back here. Steve was awesome and was able to help me find the correct strains I needed.
Thanks Bells Mama!! We appreciate the positive feedback! Lemonade and Jet Fuel are some of my favorite sativa strains too! We just got in some XJ13 and Mimosa I bet you would love!!
I stopped in for the first time today, this place rocks. I will definitely be a regular here and may have found my go to spot! clean, professional, friendly, and really good stuff with low prices considering the quality of the product.
Thanks for the top notch review. We are expanding our selection regularly and we hope to see you again soon.
this is a great lil shop prices are great and so is all their products.their cheaper strains beats some shops top shelf no trash in this place u should check them out and take advantage of the 20% off for 1st timers really good people
Thank you for being with is from the beginning and leaving us such a great review. We appreciate all of your support!