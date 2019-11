marchhare95 on September 28, 2019

we are a stoner couple who love smokin some good flower and watching netflix outside on my tv. the flower is amazing and frosty, Completely recommend Rikki as a delivery person, she's so nice and is great with communication. forget robotic replies, you know when she says have a good day she means it. snaps for rikki πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ (no snap emoji 😭)