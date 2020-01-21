REAL_DEAL_REVIEW on March 7, 2020

got charged $24 for 2 grams. 1 top shelf and 1 middle!! literally 0 first time deal! i asked about a deal and he said the prices listed already included the deal lmao. then on BOTH my grams he's was over by .1 and he took the biggest bud out and replaced it with another bc he didn't want it being .1 over lol. stingy mf. i don't care its close me, I'll never be back