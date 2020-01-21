REAL_DEAL_REVIEW
got charged $24 for 2 grams. 1 top shelf and 1 middle!! literally 0 first time deal! i asked about a deal and he said the prices listed already included the deal lmao. then on BOTH my grams he's was over by .1 and he took the biggest bud out and replaced it with another bc he didn't want it being .1 over lol. stingy mf. i don't care its close me, I'll never be back
Thank you for stopping by at our shop. I'm sorry you did not have a great experience when you stopped by our store. We would love another opportunity to serve you. We will always go above and beyond to make a situation "right" if one of our customers is unhappy with their experience. Don't hesitate to reach out to myself (mike) should you make another visit and want to speak to us directly. Thanks for your feedback and hope to see you again soon!