Kevinwhite on November 17, 2019

Hi I'm bored, so I felt like leaving another review, you already know. shout out to the homies! love you all. John got mad bc I didn't do one for him..so here go again. John's the man, don't sleep, WHEN you come in, you will instantly get welcomed, he works most of the time there, he don't ever leave... he might live there. idk. he's ThAt committed. not only do you have the BEST quailty in ABQ for marijuana you got this guy. come on now, you can lose. let's go up in smoke together shop at urban wellness today😶💨