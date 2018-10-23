KBauman17 on September 23, 2019

We chose this place specifically because we were under the impression we would get a first-time patient deal. When we walked in, the environment was pretty and you can never go wrong with all of the cannabis around you. However, our bud tender told us that the first time patient deal was only for California patient so that was totally disappointing. Beware! Otherwise, be kind and stay medicated 💚