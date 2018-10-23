Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Always my go to shop, great product and deals friendly staff
Pnkdiva
on November 22, 2019
love this place always so nice and always so helpful. Aaron was so helpful thank u thank u 😁
peekaychuuu
on November 8, 2019
The atmosphere is great! Friendly staff and knowledgeable bud tenders. Definitely recommend
Cora1995
on October 30, 2019
Best dispensary in town!! I love this place and would recommend! 10/10
VASCCA
on October 25, 2019
Best bud, budtenders and variety. My go-to in San Diego.
Sarahmonster59
on October 9, 2019
Awesome people, Myan was AMAZING!!
EastCoastSour
on October 5, 2019
Quality deals,staff,and products, quick service, good location.
KBauman17
on September 23, 2019
We chose this place specifically because we were under the impression we would get a first-time patient deal. When we walked in, the environment was pretty and you can never go wrong with all of the cannabis around you. However, our bud tender told us that the first time patient deal was only for California patient so that was totally disappointing. Beware! Otherwise, be kind and stay medicated 💚
missmar57
on September 14, 2019
Our budtender Cesar was super helpful and recommended some great products!
Jonathan102504
on September 13, 2019
Perfect location, super accessible and super convenient