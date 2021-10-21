Urbn Leaf is setting the new standard for cannabis dispensaries. Our mission is to provide the highest quality service and cannabis products to every patron that walks through our doors. Fully compliant with CA Prop 64 and Seaside city ordinances, Urbn Leaf features a welcoming environment where recreational shoppers and medical patients can learn about modern cannabis technology while exploring a variety of products. Stop by to chat with one of our experienced staff members about which products best fit your needs and leave with confidence in your purchase. Service Locations: Urbn Leaf’s seaside dispensary is located on Broadway Ave in downtown seaside. The Feel Good Fam welcomes its guests from Seaside, Monterey, Carmel Highlands, Salinas, and Marina. Visitors flock to Urbn Leaf from Del Rey Oaks, Carmel Valley, Blanco and Oak Hills. Those in Pacific Grove, Del Monte Heights and Old Hill Town know Urbn Leaf provides the highest-quality dispensary experience. From Carmel to Castroville, Urbn Leaf proudly serves its Seaside cannabis community.