Updating my review. The entire last year, I shopped here very consistently. There used to be many deals, promos, discounts.. Some were multiple days a week, sometimes it was just total luck of the draw. But as of late, there are absolutely no specials, no sales. It's full price all day everyday. the only way to catch a break (is to buy an entire ounce on Monday) Definitely really good flower, but would like to see the babybud specials come back. It was a great way to try new strains, and I was super bummed out when I found out that special was FOREVER done away with.. Hopefully can see something change soon. I love this place I have also noticed that since the baby bud deals were done away with, the flower has been a little bit drier than normal. Which was the main reason I stuck with Verde. Freshness is everything!!!