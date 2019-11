itsdjdoc on November 19, 2019

I was truly disappointed that after the state vaping ban, Verilife chose to raise their prices on flowers by 20-30%. However I continued to purchase from them because I understood that they have countless employees who work hard and the loss in income could hurt the employees in the long run. I am very glad to see that the prices are now back to where they were prior to the vaping ban. Verilife has some of the best product, the employees are well versed and make great recommendations, and now with prices back to normal I can say the value is pretty much exactly what one should expect from a recreational dispensary. I do not have a medical card but I am considering getting one to avoid the 20% tax on their prices, which is obviously not their own doing. I have tried numerous companies flower, my favorite being Rythm, but every company they stock is of the highest quality. You will not be disappointed!