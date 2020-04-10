20 products
Exodus Cheese
from Ascend
14.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Exodus Cheese
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from verano
9.5%
THC
15.07%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Pillow Factory
from matter.
21.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Nitrous
from Aeriz
16.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitrous
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Wintermint Menta Mints
from Encore Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$28pack of 20
In-store only
Green Tea Menta Mint
from Encore Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$28pack of 20
In-store only
CBD Sour Cherry Gummy
from IESO
25mg
THC
17mg
CBD
$15pack of 5
In-store only
Strawberry Fruit Goobie
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa Blend
Strain
$22pack of 4
In-store only
Ranch Seasoning
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$29each
In-store only
Taco Seasoning
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$29each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Drops
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Raspberry Lemonade Tonic 12oz Drink
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Strawberry White Chocolate
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Pillow Factory Cones
from matter.
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$18pack of 2
In-store only
Jillybean Cartridge
from matter.
85.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Grandpa Bud Cartridge
from matter.
74.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Burkle x Stardawg
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
MK Ultra Cartridge
from Aeriz
75.98%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Cannamist Tropical Spray 1:1
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$33each
In-store only
1:1 Tangerine Tincture
from matter.
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Cosmopolitan Disposable Pen 300mg
from matter.
82.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only