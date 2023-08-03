First and worst experience #1 no bud tender #2 you must pre order product without knowledge of smell sight or anything just sent to a room to place order then pick up #3 no display jars with flower to see And I get why they wouldn’t want peeps smelling or touching product But the way they run this store is very impersona Il won’t ever go back Then after all that I got in the car checking what they gave me, believe it or not they got it wrong I had to go back and they had me stand outside in the winter cold and wait, it was not a happy good time at this store, the poeple were nice but as I said before that was the first and “ LAST” time I will go to that store