Great Vibes & Great selection 5.0 I love shopping at Alpine because of the chill vibes and great selection they have! I love the staff here, they’re all really friendly, ready to help, and always have great recommendations! I do Heavy Hitters demos here once a month and every time I end up having so much fun just being in there! A great cannabis buying experience for old and new! Thank you to the staff for always being awesome! But Genuinely, if you're not sure about dispensaries or cannabis, at alpine, you'll be in good hands, get fire weed, and you'll be taken care of properly!