First time in any dispensary.
New building. Plenty of parking. Clean area. Reception area could use some more seating but it was clean. Receptionist was polite and attentive. Distribution area had clear screens with product offered, good display of non-leaf product. Clerk was polite and knowledgeable of products offered. Good advice and patient even though im completely new to cannabis and consumption options.
This place is great!!! Unbelievable service. They are so very nice; super funny. They always have a smile on their face and make you laugh !!!!! They have a great flower selection, give you honest feedback, not just trying to “make a sale”!
Check out Port City right off 5 Fwy along the water.
The receptionist and bud tender were so nice. The place overall is very will designed. They made me feel comfortable and informed me about everything they had. The only downside is they currently didn't have any cbd flowers, but they have plenty of cbd cartridges. Their online menus are pretty up to date which is awesome. I'd highly recommend going here!