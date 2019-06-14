Follow
Vireo Health of New York Albany
25% Price Reduction on all Vireo Vaporizers and Bulk Oils
Valid 6/10/2019 – 1/1/2020
We heard you. At Vireo, we believe all New Yorkers deserve affordable access to healthcare. That's why we are doing our part by reducing prices on all Vireo Vaporizers and Bulk Oils by 25%. Less costs for relief, more time for summer.
Applies to Vireo Vaporizers and Bulk Oils Only. Prices are subject to change.
M3 CCell Battery
from Vireo Health
THC
CBD
$10each
In-store only
High Performance Palm Battery
from Vireo Health
THC
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Variable Voltage Battery
from Vireo Health
THC
CBD
$10each
In-store only
The Bug RX Vape Mod Kit
from Vireo Health
THC
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Bug RX Replacement Coils
from Vireo Health
THC
CBD
$20pack of 5
In-store only
Vireo Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
950mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
856mg
THC
144mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
144mg
THC
856mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Red Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
23.75mg
THC
1.25mg
CBD
$170each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
24mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$170each
In-store only
Vireo Green Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$299each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
7mg
THC
42mg
CBD
$299each
In-store only
Vireo Indigo Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
2.5mg
THC
47.5mg
CBD
$182each
In-store only
Vireo Vaporizer Starter Pack
from Vireo Health
95mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Vireo Red Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
237.5mg
THC
12.5mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
214mg
THC
36mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Green Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
36mg
THC
214mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Red Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
23.75mg
THC
1.25mg
CBD
$86each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
24mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$86each
In-store only
Vireo Green Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
7mg
THC
42mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Vireo Indigo Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
2.5mg
THC
47.5mg
CBD
$91each
In-store only
Vireo Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
475mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
428mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
72mg
THC
428mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Etain Forte Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
9mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Etain Balance Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
8mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Etain Mezzo Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
0.1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules XL 15 Count
from Etain
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Etain Forte Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
9mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Etain Balance Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
8mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Etain Mezzo Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
0.1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules XL 30 Count
from Etain
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$250each
In-store only
Etain Forte Oral Spray
from Etain
7mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Etain Balance Oral Spray
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
12