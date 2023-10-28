Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Vtown Farms
Vtown Farms
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Vtown Farms

VallejoCalifornia
2393.1 miles away
Menu:
Rec
827 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Seeds

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.

About this dispensary

Vtown Farms

Welcome to VTown Farms, your local destination for Farm Direct pricing in Vallejo, CA. What's 'Farm Direct' all about? It means we take care of everything from growing to packaging and delivery, guaranteeing you the best prices. Our range of brands, including Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, all undergo the same rigorous processes to uphold our Farm Direct commitment. But the savings continue. Don't forget to ask about our Loyalty Program, designed to amplify your savings, and it won't cost you a dime. When you stop by, be sure to inquire about our Loyalty Program to unlock even more fantastic deals!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
5184 Sonoma Blvd., 5184 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo, CA
Send a message
Call 8334244283
Visit website
License #C12-0000373-LIC™
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Vtown Farms

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Vtown Farms