Welcome to VTown Farms, your local destination for Farm Direct pricing in Vallejo, CA. What's 'Farm Direct' all about? It means we take care of everything from growing to packaging and delivery, guaranteeing you the best prices. Our range of brands, including Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, all undergo the same rigorous processes to uphold our Farm Direct commitment. But the savings continue. Don't forget to ask about our Loyalty Program, designed to amplify your savings, and it won't cost you a dime. When you stop by, be sure to inquire about our Loyalty Program to unlock even more fantastic deals!