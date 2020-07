Scottsteele2020 on June 24, 2020

finally a dispensary worth going back to I came in to see Ben he helped me get some garlic cookies shaker honestly wasn't impressed decided to give it one more try so I went back happened to see Ben told him. what I like is he didn't tell me I was wrong he was very nice told me how everyone did enjoy it and apologized for the fact of me not being happy he then told me he would speak with management regarding the product which was nice he then recommended me something better Deadhead OG and wow was I impressed little skeptical because of his first choice but I was very satisfied and I wanted to leave a review for him and thank him for being respectful of my opinion and thank him for helping me out. it's such a great store to way better then canopi.