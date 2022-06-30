WeedAgain - Oakridge
Promotions
We want to show the LOVE!! Everyone will receive 20% off all day long!
*Discounts can NOT be stacked* *Currently discounted items are excluded* *Leafly menu prices DO NOT include 20% tax*
In honor of all your hard work you do every day, we offer 20% off your purchase, NO punch card needed! EVERYONE, every day, between 3-9 P.M. 7 days a week and all-day Saturdays!! *Happy Hour price is Leafly listed price*
All seniors will receive 20% off the entire purchase! Anyone who served in the military will receive 25% off the entire purchase! Thank you for everything you've done to pave the way for us!!
All enrolled students will receive 15% off your entire purchase! *Please have student ID with you*
