Stashgal on October 5, 2019

They have the largest dispensery in town, good service, good products BUT what I don't like is being asked to show my ID EVERY TIME I come in! I am SEVENTY NINE YEARS OLD! I do NOT look like a teen ager, I am way way WAY over 21yo so why do they keep demanding I show ID? Are they keeping tabs on WHO comes in, what they buy etc?? I'm not going back until they change that policy. No other shop in the are asked for my ID. What are they? funded by the DEA? Is that why their so large & well stocked? No, I'm not wearing a "tin foil hat" I'm just a long time survivor of the drug war.