ConnoisseurOG on December 29, 2018

Westside Collective is an Outstanding collective located in Perris, CA. At WSC you are treated with compassion and spoiled with top notch customer service. Extremely knowledgeable budtenders. Westside carries over 50 cannabis strains, stocked with several major brands of concentrates and tinctures. They even carry pet meds. Westside Collective is hands down the Best dispensary in the Inland empire.