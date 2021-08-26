Shop all dispensaries in Perris, CA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Perris, CA for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, there are medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Perris, CA.
- To enter a dispensary in Perris, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Perris cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Perris, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Perris medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.