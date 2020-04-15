Welcome to Wheelhouse in Venice, California, located on Lincoln Blvd. Wheelhouse Venice is not just a business focused on selling cannabis, but rather, we are a business set on changing the lives of others. We address community issues head-on, and provide much needed assistance to others through community service, educational programming, and community activism. As an experienced cannabis operator, we ensure that our business practices exceed industry standards in compliance, customer service, product knoweledge, and professionalism. Our high standards of customers service has led to Wheelhouse receiving in 2020 and 2021 “Best Marijuana Dispensary” Award from Ventura County Reporter for the unique exemplary customer service we provide. We provide regular trainings and audits to ensure that our staff members are truly the most skills in the industry.