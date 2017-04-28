Fitlit55
I am a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters and today’s event here was a total success. Patients left happy and amazed that with their purchase they got the choice of a free tattoo.
4.9
9 reviews
Pricey but their solid
As a newbie, I was thoroughly overwhelmed by so much selection and the hundreds of products, strains, concentrates, pens, etc! The lady behind the counter was so enthusiastic and helpful that she made me feel quite confident in my selections by the time I left!
I really enjoyed my visit here. Budtenders are professional and product quality and options are great. They also do discounts on different items different days of the week so maybe call ahead to see what's available.
These guys get 5/5 stars in my book!! Fun, friendly, knowledgeable, and good prices for quality buds. I will always recommend this place to friends!!
Absolutely the best club in San Jose !!
It's great! The staff is very welcoming and they are there to help the customer. Something I see them try to improve on is the line's disorganized, some people get skipped. Everything else is great about it.
Staff is super friendly and the bud is great! They have cool deals for first time customers, definitely worth stopping by!
super-friendly, and lots to choose from. I think the prices are reasonable.