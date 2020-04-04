Deals
White Mountain Health Center appreciates all of our loyal patients who have purchased apparel by White Mountain Health Center, Amy & Als edibles and Sweet Science concentrates. We look forward to continuing the 5% apparel discount. Starting March 2, 2020 we ask for all of our patients to please wear their hats or shirts into the dispensary to recieve the 5% discount. In addition we would also like to announce our new Daily Deals and flower pricing starting March 2, 2020. To see these changes please visit our details page.
