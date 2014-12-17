Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tried a new dispensary today and it was totally worth it. The place was clean and the people were awesome!! Matt helped me out with everything I needed and answered every question I had. I will definitely be back. Thanks Matt!!!!
monko420
on November 21, 2019
great pre rolls
Dispensary said:
Agreed, best pre rolls that you can actually smoke ; )
ac130b
on November 20, 2019
polite, patient and knowledgeable tenders. Meds are decent. Quite and cozy waiting area.
Dispensary said:
Thank you AC130b, see you again soon!
Shannonon1965
on November 20, 2019
great bud and great staff
Dispensary said:
Great review, thanks Shannon
Alexandruh
on November 20, 2019
Miles was totally awesome! Made my trip to Phoenix even more worth driving in the rain! 10/10 recommend to friends and family.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the shout out!
baileycolson
on November 20, 2019
this location is my absolute favorite! the people who work here are always welcoming and informative! 10/10 service always!
Dispensary said:
Thank you Bailey, we look forward to seeing you soon!