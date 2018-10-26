ibd123
I got over charged it should have been 36 but was 46 also the lady was very rude and short with me I will never go yr his dispensery again.
3.9
10 reviews
Great selection of products and a friendly staff! A fun place to be!
Best dispensary in the valley!! Excellent variety and the most helpful bartenders around. I definitely recommend Wicked Flower Shoppe.
This place has a wide variety of flower, concentration and cbd products. Also very friendly and knowledgeable staff with great prices and specials throughout the week !! Highly recommended
Amazing experience and such great product I can’t believe it! By far the best dispensary in town. I love wax Wednesday and medical money each day is 25% off your WHOLE order. On Wednesday they usually have free food after 4:20 and also they have a bend vendor with extra discount on the venders products. If thats not your thing they definitely have a deal of the day for you. I’m super excited for 4/20, please bring back the gram joints for a dollar! All the bud tenders are super sweet and knowledgeable. I have a few favorites but never had a bad experience with any of them. I see a lot of complaints here about wait time. Just like with anywhere, if you go at peak times like when people are on lunch or 4:00pm+ you might have a little wait time as you are going during the busiest time obviously. Be patient. I mean I love wicked so much. So much affordable products for people on a budget, I think the cheapest from dab is like $7.20 after tax. Obviously not the best but there’s everything in between, plus it’s even cheaper on the deal of the day. They have flower from $2 a gram, to their top shelf which is $15 before tax and $18 afterwards ( which is the highest price they go on bud$ Of course prices all in between those two price points. All around this is where all my friends and coworkers get their bud from. We are treated like family and always have an upbeat and knowledgeable experience. My husband and I love attending all the events wicked throws for their customers❤️ Thank you wicked we love you Ann and jerry
Most amazing dispensary in the valley! Great selection, knowledgable budtenders, very cool atmosphere, and unbeatable prices! I definitely recommend this dispensary to everyone! Also, the owner is cool is f**k.
Amazing budtenders and huge huge huge selection of product! also best daily specials around!
Large selection of products and one of the bud tenders, Amber, was very helpful and welcoming. I will be back very soon!
Most ridiculous prices I have ever seen for “Top Shelf” they have decent boof if your on a budget .. but the prices for “Top Shelf “ are beyond the most ridiculous I have seen in this whole valley ...you would think flower would be a decent price since we’re in the valley definitely about the $$$ More than the people
Definitely not consistent with rules and regulations, and when questioned about it you get blocked on social media. Very unfortunate. Amazing budtenders, but that social media department is WACK