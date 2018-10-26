OregonGreenQueen on April 15, 2019

Amazing experience and such great product I can’t believe it! By far the best dispensary in town. I love wax Wednesday and medical money each day is 25% off your WHOLE order. On Wednesday they usually have free food after 4:20 and also they have a bend vendor with extra discount on the venders products. If thats not your thing they definitely have a deal of the day for you. I’m super excited for 4/20, please bring back the gram joints for a dollar! All the bud tenders are super sweet and knowledgeable. I have a few favorites but never had a bad experience with any of them. I see a lot of complaints here about wait time. Just like with anywhere, if you go at peak times like when people are on lunch or 4:00pm+ you might have a little wait time as you are going during the busiest time obviously. Be patient. I mean I love wicked so much. So much affordable products for people on a budget, I think the cheapest from dab is like $7.20 after tax. Obviously not the best but there’s everything in between, plus it’s even cheaper on the deal of the day. They have flower from $2 a gram, to their top shelf which is $15 before tax and $18 afterwards ( which is the highest price they go on bud$ Of course prices all in between those two price points. All around this is where all my friends and coworkers get their bud from. We are treated like family and always have an upbeat and knowledgeable experience. My husband and I love attending all the events wicked throws for their customers❤️ Thank you wicked we love you Ann and jerry