WAM (Wickenburg Alternative Medicine)
33 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$450
All Products
BLUEBERRY CRUSH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHERBET #2
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLACK AND BLUE
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE DREAM
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CHARLIE SHEEN
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Charlie Sheen
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CHIESEL
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG KUSH
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG #2
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHAPESHIFTER
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WAM Rocks - Purple Punch
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goldsmith Pineapple Express Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Grand Daddy Purple Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Forbidden Fruit Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Venom Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Venom Shatter
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
WAM Rocks - OG KUSH
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amy & Al's German Chocolate Cake Truffle 150MG
from Amy and Al's Edibles
150%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
TRU INFUSION CBD GLYCERIN TINCTURE 300MG
from TRU Infusion
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
TRU Infusion Indica Syrup 100MG
from TRU Infusion
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
TRU Infusion Sativa Syrup 100MG
from TRU Infusion
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
TRU Infusion 100MG - 1:1 Apple Gummies
from TRU Infusion
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
TRU Infusion 100MG Sativa Gummies
from TRU Infusion
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
TRU Infusion 100MG - Indica Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Sublime Lemon Tea Cake – 50mg
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
BARE ROOTS CBD TINCTURE 1500MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
1500%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
TRU INFUSION CBD GLYCERIN TINCTURE 100MG
from TRU Infusion
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pre-roll 5-pack
from Wickenburg Alternative Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Goldsmith Mango Kush Cartridge
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Chemdawg Cartridge
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Jack Herer
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Skellington
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Peaches N Dream
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peaches and Cream
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
VENOM X 500mg Cartridge
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Tru Infusion 300mg CBD Lidocaine Salve
from TRU Infusion
0%
THC
300%
CBD
$35each
In-store only