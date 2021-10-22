Shop by category
Windy City Cannabis - Litchfield
Windy City Cannabis offers medical marijuana in Litchfield, IL. We’re open daily so you can get the marijuana you need when you want it. Check out our online menu to see the high-quality, flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, tinctures, and topicals that we carry. Our Litchfield medical marijuana dispensary is staffed with knowledgeable staff who are ready to help you find the perfect product for your needs. They have specialized marijuana training and can answer all of your questions about cannabinoids, marijuana consumption methods, terpenes, and more. No appointment necessary—just bring your ID and medical card to get started. Stay in the loop—sign up for email updates to get specials sent right to your inbox. Cash Only