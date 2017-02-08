Went to purchase some flower and after the purchase I noticed I had been given shake. The menu on here did not state the product was shake. When I brought this to the budtenders attention she had to bring the manager to assist me. Because of Covid they come out to your car, therefore I was not showing the product before Burgess was made or I would’ve seen that it was shake. So the manager came out and pretty much did not give a shit. Her only offer was for me to make another purchase. Before Covid are used to spend a lot of money in this location. And because of the way Lauren, the manager handled this, I will never be back to this location. Fuck this place !!!! She did not even care.... Are used to tell every friend that I know that was a medical card carrier to go to this location, now I do not recommend this location at all anymore!!! Once again, fuck this place !!!!