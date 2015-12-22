21Chicago
Have an excellent inventory.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Have an excellent inventory.
Love this location and the staff here!! So helpful and very patient and knowledgeable!
The staff is really great. I don't want to switch dispensaries solely because they are just that great. They are quick, friendly, and knowledgeable. Feels like family. I wish there were more edibles though. I don't like smoking. And I wish they had deals on purchasing multipes of one thing like some other locations. Hopefully their inventory will improve.
Absolutely done here for a myriad of reasons. I get it; everyone in any retail position is supposed to upsell. But being a dispensary of medical patients... we are all struggling financially. I get that products malfunction but the fact that the manufacturer tried to intervene and this place cannot make anything right is sad. I hope your shareholders enjoy their piles of cash; I refuse to support any company that cannot exchange or replace items that do sometimes fail.
Very friendly environment
This was my first Illinois dispensary. Compared to my new dispensary, WCC is more expensive, less customer service oriented, and had less (almost none, in fact) paraphernalia for sale. I don’t expect fine glasswear, but a few basic chillums would be nice. I do feel that the employees here put forth more effort to “educate” me, but when an employee tried to invoke aroma therapy in a conversation re: the efficacy of terpenes ... [ahem] Aroma therapy is a pseudo-science at best and in actuality probably boils down to placebo fishing. If the cannabis industry continues to align itself with snake-oil then they’re going to have a tough time in the future. [end rant]. They don’t seem to be able to keep their online menu straight and up to date. At time of review most cartridges listed under concentrates, but there’s still some cartridges listed under “cartridges”. To further confuse issues they don’t seem to be able to get cartridge sizes listed properly. Sure, I can imagine a worse experience, but having been to 4 dispensaries total (2 in state, 2 out of state) this is the worse one.
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. I am. ew to cannabis use and they took their time answering any of my questions as well as explaining the benefits of different strains.
Friendly and knowledgeable associates
ALL ofthe BudTenders are Phenomenal
Everyone is nice & knowledgeable!!!