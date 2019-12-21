188 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 119
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
Deals
Veteran-Disability-Minor
Valid 1/1/1
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
Veteran-Disability-Minor
Valid 1/1/1
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
All Products
Super Silver Haze - Disposable Vape
from Unknown Brand
77.82%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
12.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Blast
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Powder Keg
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Powder Keg
Strain
$100¼ oz
In-store only
Chernobyl
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dubble Rainbow
from Bedford Grow
23.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Dubble Rainbow
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
6.06%
THC
9.67%
CBD
Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime
from IESO
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Bedford Grow
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$601/8
In-store only
Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Orang Whip
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dawgma
from Bedford Grow
22.77%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Mad Dawg
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout
from Bedford Grow
19.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Out
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
25.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Durban
from GTI
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Mint OG
from Shelby County Community Services
15.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Sunrise
from PharmaCann
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sunrise
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crashers
from Cresco Labs
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mojo - Popcorn - 7g
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
29.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Mojo
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
Lollypop
from Bedford Grow
18.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Lollypop
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Durban
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Headwrecker
from Bedford Grow
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Headwrecker
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunky Diesel
from Cresco Labs
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
14.3%
THC
9.67%
CBD
Orange Herijuana
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
10.36%
THC
14.03%
CBD
Key Lime Remedy
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC
from Grassroots Cannabis
26.55%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Higgs Boson
from Bedford Grow
19.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Higgs Boson
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pure Kush
from IESO Little Egypt
18.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger
from IESO Little Egypt
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from IESO Little Egypt
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Monkey
from IESO Little Egypt
19.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Monkey
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Starduster
from IESO Little Egypt
22.45%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Starduster
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from IESO Little Egypt
17.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Beverly Road
from Bedford Grow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Beverly Road
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem De La Chem
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
chem de la chem
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Wu
from Bedford Grow
2.57%
THC
17.22%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Destroyer
from Bedford Grow
25.28%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Death Star OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Bio Jesus
from Cresco Labs
32.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Cresco Labs
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Ace's High
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Diagonal
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345