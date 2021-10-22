LABOR DAY HOURS ARE 9/6/21 11am - 6pm, Looking forward to seeing you!! Xact Cannabis Co.’s provisioning center is located at 414 N. Main Street in downtown Cheboygan. We occupy a completely renovated, 120-year-old building in the historic district located at the corner of US 23 and Main St. Over the last 18 months Xact has employed many local contractors and tradespeople in the renovation from demolition to reconstruction. The Xact provisioning center staff is comprised of Cheboygan residents as well. We are diligently working towards our next phase of vertical integration by renovating a 24,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility located in the Cheboygan industrial park.