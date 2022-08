New business, great weed for great deals. I have never seen Eastwood ozs 300$ and under! Great variety of TOP SHELF, with a few economical choices in between. Being pickup or delivery only, I did wait just a little bit, but the owner/driver constantly updated us on our order and was super nice! He felt bad that we had to wait just a few mins and hooked us up with a treat! Highly recommend, will be shopping here in the future. (Also your puppy is absolutely adorable <3)