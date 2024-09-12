Proudly considered the heart of Cambridge’s rich cannabis community Yamba Market strives to offer a unique and upscale experience. Located right of the red line in the center of Central Square. You walk into a smiling face welcoming you to the store. Guests are then invited to browse our showroom and market space before getting 1-on-1 service from our passionate budtenders to assist our customers in getting exactly what they need. We focus on educating customers on how cannabis can work in every aspect of their lives. We are committed to elevate and uplift the cannabis community through impeccable customer service and a unique cultural experience. We look forward to welcoming you in!