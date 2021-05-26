Well I was out with my wife and my mother running errands, and I saw this dispensary, I had heard of Yilo from other patients who enjoy edibles. the shop it's self is beautiful, the location is stellar, I wanted my mom to come inside so she can see what I use to manage my chronic pain, she too suffers from horrible back pain. Due to the low ammount of people in the lobby, the budtender's were so polite, educated, they showed us around explained about different products, I told them my budget and what I was hoping to get and she was able to get me exactly what I was praying for(good quality medicine without it costing a car payment). Using my FTP special, which I didn't even think Dispensaries still took care of Medical patients like that. after all we helped pave the way for recreational, and once rec hit I feel we were tossed to the side, yet we had to pay 300$. every year until 2020, anywho, their Yilo 400mg brownie hit like a 800mg (I use to only buy Korova 500mg-1,000mg when they were on sale), They Yilo brownie didn't taste awful like alot of other edibles do, it was easy to eat and not giant or hard. I picked up a eighth of DosiDo shake for only 15$ it was testing at 22%, I found one itty bitty stem the size of half a staple in the whole thing, and it smoked well, burned white so you know they flushed the plants properly before curing it. This is my new go-to store from now on. Thank you Yilo and team! I'll see you soon!